17 married people share their proposal story, 'will you marry me already?'

Regardless of whether or not couples opt for a grandiose romantic public proposal with a live band and fireworks or an intimate "will you marry me" in the back of a pizza place, every engagement story can be an adorable tear-jerker...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hey married people, 'How did you propose/get proposed to?' people were ready to share what went down the day they got down on one knee, said "yes" to the ring, or planned an elaborate surprise party with a photographer and a professional flash mob.

1.

My (now) husband took me to NYC for the weekend. We stayed in a swanky hotel in the upper east side. We ate at fancy restaurants all weekend. We strolled central park. Then one night after dinner he made me walk 20 blocks back to the hotel, in sweltering summer heat.

In front of a huge garbage pile set out by a hotel (which stunk from said heat) he got down on one knee, pulled out a box, opened it and we watched the engagement ring go flying in the street.