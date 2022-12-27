17 married people share their proposal story, 'will you marry me already?'

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hey married people, 'How did you propose/get proposed to?' people were ready to share what went down the day they got down on one knee, said "yes" to the ring, or planned an elaborate surprise party with a photographer and a professional flash mob.
My (now) husband took me to NYC for the weekend. We stayed in a swanky hotel in the upper east side. We ate at fancy restaurants all weekend. We strolled central park. Then one night after dinner he made me walk 20 blocks back to the hotel, in sweltering summer heat.
In front of a huge garbage pile set out by a hotel (which stunk from said heat) he got down on one knee, pulled out a box, opened it and we watched the engagement ring go flying in the street.
Still down on one knee he searched with his hands for the ring while trying to slyly tell me he loves me and wants to spend his life with me. Finally he finds the ring and in a pretty defeated way says "will you marry me already??" Most romantic (and fitting for him) proposal ever! - Ampersands4ever