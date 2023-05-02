16 married people whose weddings were 'ruined' share what went down.

We've heard of the rare wedding that gets canceled because someone refused to 'forever hold their peace,' runaway brides on horseback, or the open bar hitting Aunt Lisa a bit too hard on the dance floor...

Still, a truly disastrous day of one destructive vendor, venue, or scheduling mistake after another can haunt every future family holiday for years to come. So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet whose weddings were 'ruined,' 'how and what happened?' people were ready to relive the horror story. Note to all couples planning a wedding: City Hall is always an option.

1.

My mom's best friend (and maid of honor) showed up the day of my mom's first wedding with her head shaved. Apparently she was in love with the groom and this was her silent protest. The marriage only lasted 2 years and the groom eventually married the maid of honor. - k3lti3

2.