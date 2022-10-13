16 people debate which popular tradition is the cringiest thing about weddings.

Is it even a wedding if there isn't at least one element that's so cheesy it melts into fondue?

If you're on a mission to have a cringe-free wedding, you should probably give up now. Vowing your undying love to someone in front of your entire family to honor a tradition that was mostly about trading cows and bonding families for power or peace? Pop the champagne and dance to "Uptown Funk." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What in weddings makes you cringe?" people were ready to share the song, flower, aesthetic, cocktail, tradition or overall vibe that takes the number one spot in the cringe category.

Guests who take pictures of the ceremony with a f*cking iPad. - fart_fig_newton

