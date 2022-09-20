16 people debate which songs should forever go on the 'do not play' list at weddings.

Everyone has at least one wedding song that requires some heavy-chugging from the open bar to get through whether it's "The Chicken Dance," "The Cha-Cha Slide" or the never-ending, problematic nightmare that is "Blurred Lines" ...

So, when a member of Reddit's gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group asked people what their "Do Not Under Any Circumstances Play These Songs" DJ List was for weddings, people were ready to share the tunes that would make them abruptly bail on the dance floor.

1.

Sexual healing by Marvin Gaye I don’t know why but it makes my skin crawl - Teaformepls

2.

Butterfly Kisses. Dads, don't make your daughters dance to this. It's just dreadful. - angrymurderhornet

3.

“Tonight’s gonna be a good night” by the Black Eyed Peas Cha cha slide (and any other line dance, for me) Happy by Pharrell

I Will Survive— this is a breakup song guys! That Thousand Years song from twilight The You Feel like Home song by The Lumineers. - The_RoyalPee

4.