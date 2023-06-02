20 people reveal the surprising way they once proudly 'cheated the system.'

Getting away with something, breaking the rules in a hilariously clever way, or finding a surprising loophole can be one of the pettiest thrills in this life...

A harmless scam you can share with all of your friends might be fleeting, but people always say we only will regret the things we didn't do, right? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the best way you've 'cheated the system?'' people were ready to share the smartest mini heists they've pulled.

1.

I once had a $20 fine for an overdue book at the library so I brought it back and re shelved it myself. The next day I had a friend of mine go to the library and check out the book.