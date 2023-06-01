17 people share what 'the incident' was at their high school.

High school was an awkward and chaotic time for most of us, but there was usually at least one unforgettable incident that comes back to haunt the ten year reunion at the local pub...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What was 'the incident' at your high school?' people were ready to share the funniest or more memorable event that went down. Never forget the epic food fight of sophomore year inspired by the theatre kids.

1.

We had so many pregnant teen girls that they had their own gym class. - Malicious_Tacos

2.

The teacher who looked so much like a 70s pornstar, did turn out to have made porn in the 70s. - H_Marxen

3.

There was a “poop-a-traitor” leaving smeared faeces around the walls in the bathroom. I found one and I’ll never forget, it was picture was of a flower and sun, drawn in poop. There were several incidents before the person was caught “brown handed” and several jokes about “code browns” - Electronic_Sugar_289

4.