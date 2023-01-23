18 people share the worst behavior they've ever witnessed from a wedding guest.

Don't be the guest that doesn't RSVP and shows up with 3 kids to a child-free wedding unless you want to be the cautionary tale the venue staff tells for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked people in the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group about their juiciest, worst, or tackiest guest experiences people were ready to roast their uncle that knocked over the cake. Remember: an open bar isn't a challenge.

1.

My wedding was supposed to start at 7:30. My husband's best man drove with him to pick up our catering at 6:30 and didn't bring him back until 9:00 because he decided to run a few errands despite pleas from my husband.

And then he and his wife had the nerve to be annoyed with ME when I was less than thrilled. They are otherwise kind and wonderful people, but it really kind of ruined the wedding. - mooshbokhoretoro

