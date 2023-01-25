17 people who got a 'no' when they tried to propose share their rejection stories.

Planning an elaborate engagement only to watch it fail miserably usually isn't part of the plan when you book the string quartet for your romantic park picnic...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who got a no for their wedding (proposal), what happened and did you expect it?" the heartbroken, relieved, or romantically rejected strangers of the internet were brave enough to tell the tale. Note: don't get down on one knee in public unless you know for sure the answer is going to be an enthusiastic "yes."

1.

He told me no, and I was crushed. He explained that he is vehemently against marriage, and while it didn't make it hurt any less, I started to understand. Both of his parents have been married three times, I can get why he thinks marriage is a sham.