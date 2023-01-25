17 people who got a 'no' when they tried to propose share their rejection stories.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who got a no for their wedding (proposal), what happened and did you expect it?" the heartbroken, relieved, or romantically rejected strangers of the internet were brave enough to tell the tale. Note: don't get down on one knee in public unless you know for sure the answer is going to be an enthusiastic "yes."
He told me no, and I was crushed. He explained that he is vehemently against marriage, and while it didn't make it hurt any less, I started to understand. Both of his parents have been married three times, I can get why he thinks marriage is a sham.
Still, we love each other madly, so we're together. I've asked a couple times if we could just do a courthouse wedding, or file for domestic partnership, or have a wedding ceremony without it being legal, or if I could buy myself a ring to wear. No to all of that. We did agree that I can call him my husband and he calls me his partner. His family and some of mine consider us married anyway.