16 photographers share what went down at the worst wedding they ever worked.

Working in the wedding industry can be a whirlwind of meltdowns, tears, and couples who expect everything to be free, but if everything goes according to plan you get to be a part of one of the happiest days for your clients...

Still, the stories that wedding vendors carry with them can be hilariously haunting. So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers on the infamous Wedding Shaming subreddit, "what’s the worst thing that’s happened to you at a wedding?" photographers everywhere were ready to vent.

1.

I do both wedding photography and videography. This day I was working videography. We saw the photo team and decided to introduce ourselves since we would be working around each other all day. During this small interaction the lady photographer mentioned something about the video from the last wedding they did getting a lot more attention than their photos.