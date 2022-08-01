16 photographers share what went down at the worst wedding they ever worked.

Still, the stories that wedding vendors carry with them can be hilariously haunting. So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers on the infamous Wedding Shaming subreddit, "what’s the worst thing that’s happened to you at a wedding?" photographers everywhere were ready to vent.
I do both wedding photography and videography. This day I was working videography. We saw the photo team and decided to introduce ourselves since we would be working around each other all day. During this small interaction the lady photographer mentioned something about the video from the last wedding they did getting a lot more attention than their photos.
I suppose that could have been our first red flag. Well we start shooting and prepping our shots and I am immediately getting uncooperative vibes from the photo team. Now a big moment is coming. The grand entrance. I notice right away that the location is tight so I go ask the photographers where they plan to be so that I can block our shots around them.