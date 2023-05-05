16 wedding photographers share what happened at the weirdest wedding they worked.

Wedding photographers spends hours posing with the couple, the bridal party, the groomsmen, and both families, which means they are usually the witnesses to the juiciest day-off gossip...

Between the bartender and the photographer, there isn't a single maid of honor meltdown that won't go down without an audience. So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers everywhere, 'What's the weirdest wedding you've attended to?' people who see a different side of weddings were ready to share their secrets.

1.

I went to a Peter Pan wedding once where the Bride was in a night gown like Wendy, the bridesmaids were all dressed up like Tinkerbell, the Groom was Peter Pan, the groomsmen were all lost boys, and the ushers were dressed as pirates. I had no idea beforehand and thought I was hallucinating when I first walked in. - FacelessRuin

2.