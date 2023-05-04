16 wedding photographers share the signs that indicate a couple won't last.

Wedding photographers get a behind-the-scenes look at what's really happening between the 'happy' couple on their 'very special day,' and while usually it's romantic wedded bliss...what happens when it's not?

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers everywhere, 'Can you tell if a couple is going to last or not? If so, how?' people were ready to spill the day-of red flags that a nasty divorce is on the horizon.

1.

I did weddings, along with a multitude of other photographic jobs, for several years after I graduated from college in the 70's. Of all the weddings I remember photographing none of them are still together today.

One of them lasted 30 years, declared their marriage a success, divorced, and both went on to try it again with other people. - Entropy_R_Us

2.