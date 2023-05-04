16 wedding photographers share the signs that indicate a couple won't last.

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding photographers everywhere, 'Can you tell if a couple is going to last or not? If so, how?' people were ready to spill the day-of red flags that a nasty divorce is on the horizon.
I did weddings, along with a multitude of other photographic jobs, for several years after I graduated from college in the 70's. Of all the weddings I remember photographing none of them are still together today.
One of them lasted 30 years, declared their marriage a success, divorced, and both went on to try it again with other people. - Entropy_R_Us
Ah! Wedding photographer here. My very first wedding was a couple who was getting married by the art museum in Philly. I had my friend whose been a wedding photographer for ten years with me to show me the ropes after doing a lot of second shooting with him.