17 vendors and planners share how they almost ruined a couple's wedding day.

Most couples hire a wedding planner so that they don't have to think about organizing every single detail from the venue's seating, decor, renting a ceremony runner, or making sure Aunt Lisa doesn't hit the open bar too hard...

What happens, though, when the planner is the reason that the wedding becomes a chaotic and unorganized mess of accidental funeral flowers and a tone deaf band? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Wedding planners of Reddit, how did you end up ruining someone's wedding?' planners everywhere were ready to share the shameful story of the shift that will forever haunt them.

1.

I once attended a wedding where the photographer forgot to show up. She penciled in the wrong date or something, and they even held off the ceremony for an hour trying to reach her - and it turned out she was on location somewhere else or otherwise unavailable.

I'm not a nuclear physicist, but I saw a meltdown that day, and it was the bride's mother. I'm surprised any of us are still alive.