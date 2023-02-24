16 wedding planners share their favorite horror story.

Being a wedding planner is a brave career path filled with a frenzy of flowers, stressed bridesmaids, venue meltdowns, surprise expenses, and vendor haggling...

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding planners everywhere to share their horror stories, people who work in the wedding industry were ready to vent about entitled in-laws, bridezillas, tipsy aunts, and day-of disasters.

1.

Officiant here, Sat with a couple to talk about their ceremony. They asked for the barest of bare bones, 5 min or less package. Welp, ok I guess. Show up, knowing the ceremony was casual and poolside in their backyard. Didn’t realize it was in swimsuits. Ok, cool, sure. Hottest day in Phoenix ever, so we all appreciated the shortest ceremony ever.