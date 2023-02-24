16 wedding planners share their favorite horror story.

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding planners everywhere to share their horror stories, people who work in the wedding industry were ready to vent about entitled in-laws, bridezillas, tipsy aunts, and day-of disasters.
Officiant here, Sat with a couple to talk about their ceremony. They asked for the barest of bare bones, 5 min or less package. Welp, ok I guess. Show up, knowing the ceremony was casual and poolside in their backyard. Didn’t realize it was in swimsuits. Ok, cool, sure. Hottest day in Phoenix ever, so we all appreciated the shortest ceremony ever.
Get a call Monday from a family member that bride and groom broke up, he had been cheating. Right as I dropped the license in the mail. So, if you’re ever cheating on someone and don’t plan on staying married after the air comes out of the floaties, just ask your officiant to be a bro and not mail the thing, that way you’re only out $75 and not the cost of an actual divorce. - goodsnusnu