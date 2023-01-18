18 married people share the one thing that's worth spending money on for the wedding.

Still, there are some things that are surprisingly worth paying full price for to make your wedding the day you've always dreamed of and more. Yes, your cousin is technically a bartender but why not just hire a catering crew? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What IS worth the money with a wedding?" married people everywhere were ready to reveal the one thing they don't regret bending the budget for on their wedding day. Don't get the discount photographer...
The booze. - Unleashtheducks
Music, both during the ceremony and at the reception. Putting some thought into it and hiring someone who has decent chops will really elevate, rather than sink, the entire atmosphere. Doesn't matter what your taste in music is...hire a violinist, hire a DJ, hire a saxophonist...but hire someone good if you can. Get references. - [deleted]