17 married people share unexpected things couples should expect at their wedding.

A few mild day-of wedding surprises are normal, but what happens when the cake shows up with 'sorry for your loss' in pink frosting, uninvited kids are demanding chicken fingers and Aunt Linda is hitting on the bartender?

So, when a Reddit user asked married couples, 'What are some unexpected things to expect on the day of the wedding?' people who learned the hard way were ready to reveal their wisdom. Note to couples everywhere: remember to eat that food you paid for.

1.

Guests not adhering to the RSVP. Like bringing extra people instead of the agreed upon number. Which in turn brings about shortage of seats and of food. Some weddings i've attended had the couple request the guests to not bring kids. - juice_in_my_shoes

2.