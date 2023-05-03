17 married people share unexpected things couples should expect at their wedding.

So, when a Reddit user asked married couples, 'What are some unexpected things to expect on the day of the wedding?' people who learned the hard way were ready to reveal their wisdom. Note to couples everywhere: remember to eat that food you paid for.
Guests not adhering to the RSVP. Like bringing extra people instead of the agreed upon number. Which in turn brings about shortage of seats and of food. Some weddings i've attended had the couple request the guests to not bring kids. - juice_in_my_shoes
You will be probably be too pestered by others to actually sit and eat your meal. My wife had boning (support structure) in her dress and it was uncomfortable for her to sit in and eat. We sat down to try and eat and her aunt and grandmother came over and were pestering her to see if everything was going fine.