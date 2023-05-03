Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 married people share unexpected things couples should expect at their wedding.

17 married people share unexpected things couples should expect at their wedding.

Taylor Brown
May 3, 2023 | 4:51 PM
ADVERTISING

A few mild day-of wedding surprises are normal, but what happens when the cake shows up with 'sorry for your loss' in pink frosting, uninvited kids are demanding chicken fingers and Aunt Linda is hitting on the bartender?

So, when a Reddit user asked married couples, 'What are some unexpected things to expect on the day of the wedding?' people who learned the hard way were ready to reveal their wisdom. Note to couples everywhere: remember to eat that food you paid for.

1.

Guests not adhering to the RSVP. Like bringing extra people instead of the agreed upon number. Which in turn brings about shortage of seats and of food. Some weddings i've attended had the couple request the guests to not bring kids. - juice_in_my_shoes

2.

You will be probably be too pestered by others to actually sit and eat your meal. My wife had boning (support structure) in her dress and it was uncomfortable for her to sit in and eat. We sat down to try and eat and her aunt and grandmother came over and were pestering her to see if everything was going fine.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content