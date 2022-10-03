18 married people reveal the biggest regret they have about their wedding day.

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What is the one thing you regret most about your wedding?" it was time to share horror stories of family members that should've been kept off the guest list, overpriced vendors, wedding etiquette debates, cake mistakes, and more.
A receiving line. We put my mother-in-law in charge of everything because we were getting married in my husband's home town, but we were in school in a different state. She wanted a receiving line and we didn't fight her on it.
Turns out she invited the entire city. We didn't get to eat the catered food, didn't get to dance, didn't even get to cut our cake. They started serving and eating our cake because we were stuck in the foyer of the reception hall shaking hands with hundreds of people we didn't know and would never meet again. I cannot stress enough, just don't do a receiving line. - lozlemonsnightcheese