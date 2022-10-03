18 married people reveal the biggest regret they have about their wedding day.

Planning a wedding is a stressful and expensive undertaking that can send any normal person into a toddler-level tantrum over the shade of purple in a floral arrangement...

So, when a Reddit user asked married people of the internet, "What is the one thing you regret most about your wedding?" it was time to share horror stories of family members that should've been kept off the guest list, overpriced vendors, wedding etiquette debates, cake mistakes, and more.

1.

A receiving line. We put my mother-in-law in charge of everything because we were getting married in my husband's home town, but we were in school in a different state. She wanted a receiving line and we didn't fight her on it.