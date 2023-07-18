21 married people share the unspoken rules that rude guests broke at their wedding.

While the codes of wedding etiquette might seem obvious to some people, it's shocking how many guests still seem confused by the fact that they shouldn't use someone else's wedding as the setting for their proposal...

Yes, you need to RSVP even if you're telling the bride to her face that you'll be attending. No, you can't suddenly decide to perform a musical number mid-recpetion. No, you can't bring the person you started dating yesterday as your surprise plus-one.

So, when a curious married person decided to ask the gloriously petty and judgmental crew of 'Wedding Shaming,' 'What are some unspoken rules you had to say to a guest at your wedding?' people everywhere were ready to vent. Don't wear white, Aunt Lisa.

1.

For the love of all things good and holy don’t bring up the sexual past of the people getting married in your wedding speech…