21 people share the times when they witnessed someone object at a wedding.

Wedding ceremonies can be tedious. Religious ceremonies can sometimes take forever and be overshadowed by a diatribe. One moment invites pure chaos into the ceremony, however, when the officiant asks if anyone objects. 99% of the time, nobody says anything, but 1% of the time, chaos ensues.
They write:
1.StuntCockofGilead says:
Groom found out that bride was cheating two days before the wedding day. He spilled the beans while exchanging the vows.
2. ohdearitsrichardiii says:
A friend of mine has a band that plays lots of weddings and other parties. They were hired for a birthday party that turned out to be a surprise wedding. The guy surprised his gf with a proposal and wanted to have a wedding ceremony then and there. She said no and left