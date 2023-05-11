21 people share the times when they witnessed someone object at a wedding.

Wedding ceremonies can be tedious. Religious ceremonies can sometimes take forever and be overshadowed by a diatribe. One moment invites pure chaos into the ceremony, however, when the officiant asks if anyone objects. 99% of the time, nobody says anything, but 1% of the time, chaos ensues.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, people share the chaos ensued when they witnessed someone object at a wedding.

They write:

1.StuntCockofGilead says:

Groom found out that bride was cheating two days before the wedding day. He spilled the beans while exchanging the vows.

2. ohdearitsrichardiii says: