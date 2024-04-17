'My MIL, who never showed any signs of disliking me, shredded my dress on my wedding day.' UPDATED 3X

Last night my 4 best friends arrived and after the rehearsal and dinner we piled up on the couches, watched movies, ate popcorn, and enjoyed a few cocktails at the estate house. At 8:30 this morning, I was woken up by my mother who had tears in her eyes. I thought something had happened to my grandfather since he's recently been diagnosed with cancer and isn't expected to live out the rest of the year.

Instead, she told me that "somehow" my wedding dress had been destroyed and there was no way to salvage it.

My dress was literally cut into strips! My veil had been ripped to shreds! There's nothing salvageable!