Bride's 27yo sister wants to bring 65yo BF to her wedding, bride speechless. AITA?

Sparklingwine23

NTA, but tell your sister that your wedding is not the time to introduce her boyfriend to your family. She should introduce him more than a month before your big day to get to know him and stave off any family drama on your big day.

RevRagnarok

holisarcasm

Do the adult thing and call her and let her know if she wants him to be invited to your wedding, she needs to tell the family about his age now or you will because you will not wait for it to become the focus at your wedding. If she doesn't like that, don't invite her. If she wants to cut off family, let her do so.