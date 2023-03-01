'Adult flower person' shares story of 'rom com level' disaster of a wedding.

Tipsy speeches, controlling bridesmaids, slacking vendors, and passive aggression in seven different group chats--weddings aren't always the flower-adorned romantic bliss they appear to be in the photos...

So, when a shocked, stunned, and defeated guest/"flower person"/definitely not a member of the bridal party decided to vent to the gloriously petty and hardcore Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about an epic disaster of a day, the audience was ready.

The WORST wedding I have EVER been a part of, rom com levels of ridiculousness...

Just got back from this wedding and it was a doozy. I'm just going to make an itemized list because there was so much ridiculousness. We were in the wedding party as adult flower people (a cute idea). This is important for later...

Bride's mother, herefore known as Insane Witch, starts sending passive aggressive emails out before the ceremony. The wedding is in the middle of nowhere. We are expected to cater for ourselves. The groom "must have a beer in his hand at all times." We must provide the beer. Obviously.