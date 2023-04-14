Bride wants Mom to walk her down the aisle; family pressures Mom to back out. AITA?

Traditions can bring families together and be a lovely celebration of culture. They can also be problematic AF.

When a bride-to-be wanted to honor her mother in a way that felt right for both of them, their family decided that they know better. After forcing sweet Mom to step down, the bride came to Reddit to see if her request was that ridiculous in the first place.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for asking my Mom to walk me down the aisle instead of my father?"

u/confiscatedroach writes:

I was adopted. From what I could deduce, it was mostly Mom's decision. Both (adoptee) parents have been in my life; both have provided for me. It's just that emotionally, Mom is more present.