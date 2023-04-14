Bride wants Mom to walk her down the aisle; family pressures Mom to back out. AITA?

When a bride-to-be wanted to honor her mother in a way that felt right for both of them, their family decided that they know better. After forcing sweet Mom to step down, the bride came to Reddit to see if her request was that ridiculous in the first place.
u/confiscatedroach writes:
I was adopted. From what I could deduce, it was mostly Mom's decision. Both (adoptee) parents have been in my life; both have provided for me. It's just that emotionally, Mom is more present.
To his credit, my father has taken care of me in many ways like a good father does, it's just that we have never been close and he has never felt like a father to me, more like a good family friend. He has had his struggles with depression and alcohol, so he wasn't always present in the formative years as he went in and out of rehab.