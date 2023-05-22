Bride furious children were brought to the same state as her child free wedding.

Child free weddings are ever common and a reasonable request, especially for destination ceremonies. But what if that request extended to your entire trip?

A baffled sister in law came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for bringing my kids to a destination wedding?'

icannoteven888 writes:

My husband and I traveled to Hawaii for my SIL’s destination wedding last month. They did NOT help pay for travel or hotel costs, so everyone who was invited had to pay out of pocket. The wedding itself was explicitly stated as being childfree, which I can respect!

However, a lot of the married folks in our families have little kids and they’ve never seen Hawaii yet. Plus given the fact that we’re already having to pay for the trip ourselves and grandma can’t babysit the kids at home because she’s traveling to Hawaii too, it just more sense for us to bring the kids along.

Who doesn't love a family vacation?