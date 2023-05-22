Bride furious children were brought to the same state as her child free wedding.

A baffled sister in law came to Reddit to ask:
icannoteven888 writes:
My husband and I traveled to Hawaii for my SIL’s destination wedding last month. They did NOT help pay for travel or hotel costs, so everyone who was invited had to pay out of pocket. The wedding itself was explicitly stated as being childfree, which I can respect!
However, a lot of the married folks in our families have little kids and they’ve never seen Hawaii yet. Plus given the fact that we’re already having to pay for the trip ourselves and grandma can’t babysit the kids at home because she’s traveling to Hawaii too, it just more sense for us to bring the kids along.
We planned fun events and trips for the kids between wedding events and some parents took turns babysitting. It all worked out well for us and the kids were ecstatic to come along.