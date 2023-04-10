'Creepy stalker' brother angry he can't attend an elopement he wasn't invited to.

It's assumed that siblings are automatic invites to a wedding. But what if the wedding has no guests?

An upset man came to Reddit for advice, clearly hurt and confused by his brother's actions. Don't worry, the internet let him know exactly what was going on.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for calling my brother selfish over his last minute destination wedding?"

Am I the TA here? My brother is really angry at me over what I said.

Yesterday one of my brothers announced he had gotten engaged the night before. Apparently it was spur of them moment and not planned ahead of time. That's what he said.

I was happy for them and it was a happy event. But then it came out they were having a destination wedding. Yesterday morning, before they told anyone about their engagement they booked a river cruise on the Rhine river. An 8 day cruise from Switzerland to the Netherlands.

Sounds lovely!