Bride pranks party with 'ridiculous' demands. Cousin is furious for months; drops out.

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for dropping out of my cousin’s wedding party after a prank?
inmyprincessera writes:
My (F26) cousin (F29) got engaged a few months ago and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was so excited to accept! Her sister (F32) is the MOH and there are 3 other bridesmaids. The date is set for April 2024.
On April 1st of this year, she sent a PDF to the bridesmaid group chat that really made me angry. It was a list of wedding party responsibilities, rules, and regulations. It included a picture of the bridesmaid dresses that we’d be wearing. They were hideous!