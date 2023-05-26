Someecards Logo
Bride pranks party with 'ridiculous' demands. Cousin is furious for months; drops out.

Carson Cupello
May 26, 2023 | 6:11 PM
If you're a regular Reddit lurker, you know that 'pranks' often mean 'mean spirited attacks' disguised as humor.

After all, pranks are supposed to be funny! But what if you don't think a prank was funny, but everyone else happens to disagree? Who's right? Someone is either a jerk or can't take a joke. You decide who is whom...

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for dropping out of my cousin’s wedding party after a prank?

inmyprincessera writes:

My (F26) cousin (F29) got engaged a few months ago and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was so excited to accept! Her sister (F32) is the MOH and there are 3 other bridesmaids. The date is set for April 2024.

On April 1st of this year, she sent a PDF to the bridesmaid group chat that really made me angry. It was a list of wedding party responsibilities, rules, and regulations. It included a picture of the bridesmaid dresses that we’d be wearing. They were hideous!

