Bride pranks party with 'ridiculous' demands. Cousin is furious for months; drops out.

If you're a regular Reddit lurker, you know that 'pranks' often mean 'mean spirited attacks' disguised as humor.

After all, pranks are supposed to be funny! But what if you don't think a prank was funny, but everyone else happens to disagree? Who's right? Someone is either a jerk or can't take a joke. You decide who is whom...

AITA (Am I the a-hole) for dropping out of my cousin’s wedding party after a prank?

inmyprincessera writes:

My (F26) cousin (F29) got engaged a few months ago and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was so excited to accept! Her sister (F32) is the MOH and there are 3 other bridesmaids. The date is set for April 2024.