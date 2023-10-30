Man refuses to let fiancee get $1k wedding dress, she finds post and shares full story. UPDATED 3X

I'm using my dad's old tux he used for his wedding to my mom, just had it taken in a little, Emma can't use her mum's dress as her and her mum both say the style hasn't aged well wich is fair. I had a quick google around at dresses online and there were so many! and so many just like the one emma wants for like $50 to $100.

I'm not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once, one dress for over $1000 is just insane that would fund our honeymoon . I tried to show her some dresses i found on a reccomended app called wish and others on website's but she was having none of it. She is very slender but apparantly wants it specially fitted?