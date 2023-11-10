'AITA for firing a bridesmaid because of how sensitive she was to my dress ideas?' UPDATED

I really wanted a dress that all of the bridesmaids would love and feel comfortable in, but they had to be the same. So the next dress was still burgundy, but it touched the floor (no slit) and it had spaghetti straps. Everybody loved the dress except for Joy, who claimed that she didn’t want to wear the dress because she’s insecure about her shoulders. Fair enough.

At this point I knew that Joy was going to be difficult to work with, but I kept going because again, I wanted to be accommodating. I think we went through 5 or 6 more dresses before the last one. (The dresses that I showed the bridesmaids were modest IMO and little things were what made Joy not want to wear them). The complaints she had were always something small like “I don’t like how the dress shows the shoes, then my toes would be out” or “my hair isn’t long enough to compliment those sleeves” (yes, I’m 100% serious).

So the last dress I showed them was a floor length burgundy dress, loose, had beautiful long sleeves, and the only thing that was keeping it from not being a burgundy maxi dress with long sleeves was the fact that there was a slit that came up to below the knee. It honestly was one of my least favorite dresses out of the ones I chose, but I wanted to try to be accommodating. Again, everyone seemed to agree with the dress except for Joy, who claimed that the slit was a little too provocative for her taste.

After this, I was a little frustrated, so I just said we’d try looking at dresses again another time. While the girls were leaving, I pulled Joy aside and explained that I don’t think she’d be a good fit for my bridal party because this aspect of the wedding meant a lot to me and her demands were too “nitpicky” to be a part of the group, but I still wanted her to be at the wedding. She got upset and said that I was excluding her because of her insecurities. I said that I already tried to accommodate her by showing many different styled dresses, but she didn’t want to hear it, and left. So, am I TA?