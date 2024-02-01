'AITA for asking my sister to be a groomswoman against my fiancée's wishes?' UPDATED

Op they are not the right people to be in your life- they are manipulative and insensitive. Things will only take a worse turn after the marriage. You still have time to rethink- please do so for your own happiness. Best wishes.

Consensus: He's NTA. But his fiancée is.

Apparently, he took everyone's feedback into consideration. Because he later shared this update:

i got home from work, and i told sarah we need to talk. she agreed, and we sat down in the living room. i started off by asking her why she had such a problem with sister being a groomsman, and also (as many of you suggested) if she had been sa’d or had any trauma related to that. sarah told me that she hadn’t. she went on to say that having sister as a groomsman was untraditional.