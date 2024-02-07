'AITA for backing out as bridesmaid months before the wedding because of costs?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:

I 18f, was asked back in September by my cousin’s fiancée to be a bridesmaid to their wedding, which is in march, I agreed, but let her know in advance that I had lost my job back in august due to college schedules, and that I hadn’t been able to find a new one for said reason, she assured me the prices were going to be very comfortable for me,

and that she would have it into consideration but to “please grant her the honor” She also showed me the infinity dresses she wanted from amazon ($35)

I agreed, BUT then last week she came up with a group chat, where she stated the prices, which are these: