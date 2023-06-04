Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
'AITA for banning pregnant women from my wedding party?'

'AITA for banning pregnant women from my wedding party?'

Mitchell Friedman
Jun 4, 2023 | 4:14 PM
ADVERTISING

On Reddit's wonderfully spiteful r/WeddingShaming community, someone found a post from a Bridezilla in the making. She wrote:

I need to know if I'm being unreasonable. I know I can't stop anyone from becoming pregnant obviously but a big thing for me was nobody being pregnant in MY wedding.

From the very beginning several times before I even asked my girls if they were okay with waiting to have babies or another baby until after the wedding. I just wanted no stress on dealing with if dresses fit correcltly and what not.

One of my bridesmaids hid it from me for a few weeks before she ever said anything and my weddin gis a few months away. Am I wrong to be upset because she's making me feel like I am. I'm happy for her but I just wish she didn't keep it from me and lie to me and expect me to still have her.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content