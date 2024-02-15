'AITA for calling my SIL cruel for excluding her brother (my husband) from her wedding?'

Dr_Proct ais:

you and your husband are raging a-holes.. totally YTA when people say the line of "oh its just a prank", you know deep down they are assholes as they are trying to cover up being dicks to people by trying the "calm down its a joke" bit. as much as you want to try and cover for him, he ABSOLUTLY had malicious intent towards his sister for traumatizing her for many many years "com'on man, its just a joke" F off

Unit-Healthy said:

"and lied about her fiance's brother having an accident that night"

HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! OMG I can't stop laughing at that one! I'm gonna go tell everyone I know how funny this was! (oh by the way my actual brother died in an actual accident , so it's even more thigh-slappingly funny for me!)