'AITA for cancelling our wedding venue a couple of months before the wedding day?' UPDATED

"AITA for cancelling our wedding venue a couple of months before the wedding day?"

Here's the original post:

So about a year ago I popped the big question. I was deeply in love with my girlfriend and everything felt amazing. That is until she transformed into a bridezilla in front of my eyes. Ever since we got engaged all she can do is talk about the wedding, which was fine at first but it started to consume her.

I thought that I would get some say in how the day was going to go but everything I suggest is immediately shot down. The only choice I got to make was my tux and even that had to fit her God damn color scheme. Well things really started ramping up when her mother came down for the weekend. She's your typical trailer trash woman who married into a successful family.