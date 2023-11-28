'AITA for not shaving my beard for my brother's wedding?' UPDATED

My confidence is higher than ever. I love the way I look with this beard. Now onto the issue, my older brother has asked me to be his best man, and he wants all of his groomsmen to be clean shaven and clean cut for his wedding photos.

I told him I would happily cut my hair (I have about shoulder length hair as well) but my beard has helped me out with confidence and self image issues and I'd really rather not shave it. He kinda brushed me off and said it would grow back.