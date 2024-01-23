'AITA for not wanting my fiancé's brother at my wedding since he always flirts with me?'

He also tries to make me jealous all the time, like when we all are out with his family he sometimes bring a girl with him if they have been dating for sometime and he will always kiss her on the cheek, talk with her all the time and flirting with her.

I have kept my mouth shut about this as to not cause anything bad between him and my fiancé, but with wedding planning and sending out invites, I just had to say something. I told him I don’t want his brother there because his brother always flirts with me and tries to make me jealous.