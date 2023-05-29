Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if she was wrong for photoshopping niece out for wearing white. AITA?

Bride asks if she was wrong for photoshopping niece out for wearing white. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 29, 2023 | 6:12 PM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for having my niece’s dress photoshopped because she wore white to my wedding?'

DesignedBasic

So I (30f) got married, yay! Honestly, it was my dream wedding, everything went off without a hitch. Except for one small thing; my niece’s (16) dress.

It was a white, lacy knee length dress. She even wore lace elbow length gloves! Honestly, it looked just like a wedding dress. I didn’t say anything to her or her parents (by brother and SIL) in the moment, and I tried my best to ignore it. But when I got the first drafts back from our photographer, I couldn’t stand when I saw her in her white dress standing next to me.

My husband saw how upset I was, and suggested that we pay extra to get my niece’s dress photoshopped to a light blue. We thought it through, and since we had some budget left, we went for it.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content