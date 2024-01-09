'AITA for pulling out of a wedding as groomsman because of the controlling bride?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for pulling out of the wedding a week before as a groomsman?"

Here's the original post:

I know what it sounds like, but it’s become insufferable. My brother and I (M22 & M24) were friends with Trinity (F20), the bride, who we met at church. Friend even might be overstating things. Trinity asked us if we could be in her wedding as her husband-to-be’s groomsmen.

She said that he didn’t have many friends, and that she also wanted him to have friends/groomsmen that would be a good influence on him. She said that we couldn’t have +1s unless the couple knew them personally or if we had been dating them for over a year. We agreed, as we didn’t have girlfriends at the time, and we met her fiancé, Charlie (M21), who seemed like a really kind guy.