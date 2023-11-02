'AITA For refusing to accept a gift my fiancé's mother wanted to give me?' UPDATED

She also said that it's ok to accept gifts from those who love you. I nodded. I had never really had a "heart to heart" with her before. Up until this point, our interactions had always been very formal. I never really knew that she felt any affection for me. I didn't know how to react.

She then gently asked me why I was always so distant. Why i still felt like I needed to prove that I'm not after anyone's money. She told me I didn't have to. That everyone already knew that I'm more than capable of pulling my own weight, paying my own bills etc. And that it was time for me to relax and let my guard down a little.