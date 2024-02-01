"AITA for replacing my maid-of-honor over her 'inappropriate' bachelorette party idea?" UPDATED

Katie saw this and flipped out on me about how I’m just replacing her and how I don’t even care about her feelings. She said I’m throwing away our friendship over girls who haven’t been there for me my whole life. And how could I just replace her role on the most important day of my life within 24 hours. Katie even commented on the post saying “the betrayal”.

Katie is making me feel like such an AH. My fiance thinks Katie is overreacting and for me not to worry about it. I just want someone’s opinion who unbiased. AITA?

thirdtryisthecharm said:

ESH. I think you're going to lose this friendship if you don't do damage control soon.

My read is: Katie organized the event she thought you guys agreed to - something raunchy and a little wild as a last hoorah. You didn't want that but rather than saying that explicitly you invited family members.