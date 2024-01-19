'AITA for skipping my BFF's wedding after she uninvited my fiancé over his past infidelity?' UPDATED

"AITA for Skipping My Friend's Wedding After She Uninvited My Fiancé Over Past Issues?"

So, here's the situation: My close friend Jess and I have been buddies for 12 years, and we've both been looking forward to her wedding. Recently, my fiancé Will and I faced a rough patch due to his infidelity, but we've worked through it with therapy, and things are getting better.

As the wedding approaches, Jess drops a bombshell – she's uninviting Will because of how he treated me during that challenging time. I understand her concern, but he's genuinely changed and even gifted them money for their wedding photos. I tried explaining our progress, but she remains firm.

In a show of solidarity with my partner, I've decided not to attend the wedding. Am I the asshole for supporting my fiancé in this situation?

