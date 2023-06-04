Woman says friend looked ugly in wedding dress, Reddit argues she's right. AITA?

One woman thought that honesty was more important in a friendship. After she attended her friend's wedding, she tried not to say anything to her about her 'horrible' red dress. However, when her friend asked her what she thought, she decided to be honest. The fight was pretty vicious. She asked Reddit if she was wrong to do what she did, and the responses were surprisingly varied.
3 months ago I (26F) attended (27F)'s wedding. Her wedding was a destination wedding at a beach venue.
When she arrived, she was wearing a poofy bright red dress, the kind you'll see celebrities wearing at the met gala. It was very unique and she stood out beautifully, but in my opinion, the dress didn't flatter her, nor the venue and I personally didn't like it.