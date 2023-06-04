Woman says friend looked ugly in wedding dress, Reddit argues she's right. AITA?

Getting roasted by a friend over your special day is no fun.

One woman thought that honesty was more important in a friendship. After she attended her friend's wedding, she tried not to say anything to her about her 'horrible' red dress. However, when her friend asked her what she thought, she decided to be honest. The fight was pretty vicious. She asked Reddit if she was wrong to do what she did, and the responses were surprisingly varied.

'AITA for telling my friend that I didn't like her wedding dress?'

zzz_Macaroon_7983

3 months ago I (26F) attended (27F)'s wedding. Her wedding was a destination wedding at a beach venue.