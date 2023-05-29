Woman asks AITA for uninviting my family to my wedding for feminizing my fiancé?

Salty-groom writes:

I(24M) am getting married to my fiancé J(23M). My mother’s family is very traditional and religious and always believed I would be marrying a girl and are having a hard time adjusting.

J is a model. He often times where he’ll model clothes on the more feminine-side and no one has a problem with it. My family have seen some of the photos and have often joked that J is 'pretty enough to be a girl' which he would just laugh off as some joke.

My grandfather has offered to pay for the suits. The deal was he would get an opinion when it came to what our wedding suits would be since they were paying. J and I went on different days.

Fast forward, I’m going to go pick up the suits from my aunt’s place. Right away I can tell something’s wrong. My suit is fine but J’s is white. J was adamant saying he wanted a black suit so I asked my aunt why it was white but she said J chose it.

I didn't believe her. Something was definitely off.