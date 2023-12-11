'AITA for wanting to kick my fiancée's sister out of our wedding for coming on to me?' UPDATED

"AITA for wanting my fiancée’s sister out of the wedding?"

Here's the original post:

My fiancée (24F) and I (24M) just recently got engaged, so we have started to pick out our wedding party. Yesterday, my fiancée said she wanted her sister (22F) to be her maid of honor.

Her sister lived with us for a while when she was going to college, which is near our apartment. Due to certain issues with her school’s housing, we agreed to let her stay with us, as it would only be for a semester. I had only met her a few times before this, but she seemed nice. However, once she moved in with us, that’s where things started.