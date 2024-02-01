'AITA for wearing a little black dress to a wedding in a church?' UPDATED

ants-in-my-plants said:

YTA. A short, tight, revealing dress is NOT appropriate to wear to church, regardless of the fact that you’re there for a wedding. Besides, you shouldn’t be trying to get attention at someone else’s wedding. You said it yourself that you look “sexy” and even give us your measurements because you’re so proud of them.

Come on now. How did you not think this would happen? I don’t blame the other woman for asking you to sit at the back. Someone had to let you know you’re out of line dressing “sexy.” You’re at a CHURCH wedding to celebrate the couple getting married, not a nightclub trying to pick up a one night stand.

Verdict: YTA. Do you agree?

She later shared this update: