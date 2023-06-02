'Selfish' friend won't go to wedding because 'once a cheater always a cheater'. AITA?

Weddings are about bringing family and friends together. So, should we force our friends to come if they don't want to?

One friend came to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for calling out behavior she didn't approve of after a bunch of drama.

'AITA for telling my friend he’s out of line for refusing to go to our mutual friend’s wedding?'

Thick-Price5341 writes:

So a good friend of mine, let’s call him Josh, and I (29F) are part of a group of friends. We are all invited to a wedding of one of our close friends Dan (31M). Dan has been in a relationship with his soon-to-be wife Katie (30F) for almost ten years.

In the second year of their relationship, she had an affair, it came out, they broke up and Dan was distraught.

Nearly 8 years later, after a ton of therapy, tears and talking, they are very happy together and are excited to taking the next step.