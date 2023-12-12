'AITA for not wanting my husband and I to attend his brother’s wedding close to my due date?' UPDATED

My husband is now anxious because he wants to be there for his brother but knows if he leaves me and I go into labor he could theoretically miss the birth of his first child. The added bit about making sure him and his brother don’t have a relationship when they’ve always been close also adds fuel to the fire.

She texted everyone in the family group chat that I was abusive and controlling for not letting my husband attend their wedding without context saying I did not like her. I hadn’t planned on telling ALL of our extended family we were pregnant yet since I’m still in my first trimester.