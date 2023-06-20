Bride bans brother's 'introverted' spouse from photos for 'ruining the aesthetic.'

We left before dinner was served and I took Mark out to his favorite restaurant to cheer him up a little.

Anne has texted me since saying that I was being overdramatic and making a fuss over nothing.

Our parents have tried to remain neutral, but except for my youngest sister, the rest of the family supports Anne and thinks that leaving early was going too far and that I should’ve sucked it up instead of ruining her big day.

OP added:

Edited because there was some confusion: My husband is able bodied and white (so is most of my family), but we are indeed a gay couple.

What do you think? Is this a typical bridezilla move, or something else?

Here's what Reddit had to say...

Otherwise-Painter-67: