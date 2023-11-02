'AITA for not wearing my MIL's wedding dress or compromising on a dress she likes?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wearing my MILs wedding dress and not compromising on a dress she likes?"

Here's the original post:

My MIL who is usually very sweet and nice asked me to try on her wedding dress as she wanted to gift it to me for the wedding. I did not want to hurt her and so I tried on the dress (even though I knew that I wanted to buy my own dress). I fittet quite well and looked pretty but not what I was looking for at all.

So I thanked MIL for the opportunity and the gesture but that it was not what I envisioned myself wearing on my wedding day. But that she was welcome to join me and my mom the next day when we were looking for wedding dresses.