Bride doesn't invite 17yo sister to 'child free' wedding for being 3 months too young.

When a teenager on the cusp of adulthood was blindsided by her sister's decision, she came to Reddit to ask if she overreacted.
My (17F) sister (24F) is getting married in the fall. When she and her fiance started planning things a few weeks ago, they said it was gonna be no kids. I didn't think anything of that at first, I assumed she meant like 13+ or something like that.
That was weird though, because she never came to me about anything wedding related like she did with the rest of the family.
So last week, I asked her if she needed help with anything, and asked if she wanted me wearing a specific dress or something like that. She said no, why would I? I'm not going.