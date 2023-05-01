Sis won't attend wedding after bride imposes 'dress code' for guests; 'I have scars'.

A disappointed sister came to Reddit to ask:
cheesyfrie writes:
I (18F) recently decided I’m not attending my sisters (21F) wedding. My sister has her dream wedding planned, she has been dreaming of her wedding all her life and has everything down to the t. She has her cake, her venue, her dress, the bridesmaids dresses and the flower arrangements all prepared.
She sat me and my sisters down to show us the dresses she wanted us to wear. They were cute flowy pink gowns with lace around the neck area. We all loved them but I had a problem, they were short sleeved.