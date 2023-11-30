'AITA for not designing my cousin's wedding dress even though I've designed everyone else's?' UPDATED

Two weeks after her original post, she shared this update:

So the good news is I managed to set most of my family straight on what happened and they apologized and a few aunts even sent me chocolate and wine as a proper apology for all the stress I was dealing with.

I did decideto meet with cousin again just to see if she had changed her mind, and if not I decidedto record the conversationto send to a few of the people who couldn't believe my cousin would lie to them. As expected she was still insisting that I copy the other dress design. I still refused and told her if she wasn't going to budge on this then I'm leaving.